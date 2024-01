الولايات المتحدة تسقط صاروخا مضادا للسفن أطلقه الحوثيون

Houthis fire anti-ship ballistic missile toward USS Carney (DDG 64)



On Jan. 26, at approximately 1:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward Arleigh-Burke class destroyer USS Carney… pic.twitter.com/GcVqk48CeR