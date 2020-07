تصريحات نارية من ميسي تنذر بالخطر

Lionel Messi hits out at Barca 🤬



🗣 "We didn't want to end the season like this but it represents how the season has gone.



"We were a very erratic, very weak, low-intensity team.



"If we continue like this, we will lose the game against Napoli." [Movistar+]



