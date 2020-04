مذنب غامض ضعف حجم كوكب المشتري يضيء سماء الليل في أبريل

A prediction:



1) The Comet Y4 Atlas #CometAtlas will become visible to the naked eye around May 1



2) This is the same time the #CoronavirusPandemic will be peaking



3) Nothing says "Sign from heaven" like a Comet at the same time as a pandemic



4) People will Lose. Their. Shit. pic.twitter.com/jKioFOLmtN