حسناء هندية تفوز بلقب Miss CosmoWorld لهذا العام (صور)
انتزعت الشابة الهندية، ساندرا سومان، المركز الأول في مسابقة الجمال Miss CosmoWorld التي عقدت مؤخرا في ماليزيا.
وهنأ الموقع الرسمي للمسابقة في صفحته على "إنستغرام" الحسناء الشابة على فوزها باللقب، وأشار إلى أن المسابقة هذا العام جمعت ممثلات عن 24 دولة، وكان المركز الأول من نصيب ساندرا، أما مركز الوصيفة الأولى فقد ذهب إلى شين تشين من كوريا الجنوبية، والوصيفة الثانية فكانت جيسسا ماي من الفيليبين.
وستحصل الفائزة في المسابقة هذا العام على جائزة نقدية وتذكرة سفر إلى إيطاليا، كما ستوقع عقودا مع واحدة من أهم دور الأزياء في ماليزيا.
تجدر الإشارة إلى أن مسابقة Miss CosmoWorld هي مسابقة دولية للجمال تعقد كل سنة في العاصمة الماليزية كوالالمبور منذ عام 2015، وتراعي شروط المسابقة عدة معايير منها المظهر العام والمستوى الثقافي والتعليمي.
المصدر: نوفوستي