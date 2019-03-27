جاستن بيبر يعلن "اعتزاله"!
أعلن المغني الكندي المشهور، جاستن بيبر، البالغ من العمر 25 عاما، توقفه عن الغناء لفترة من الزمن، لأخذ فترة نقاهة يهتم بها بحياته الزوجية.
ووعد بيبر جمهوره ومحبي فنه بالعودة للغناء بعد استراحة قصيرة، يصلح بها شؤونه الداخلية ومشكلاته النفسية العميقة.
So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).
ونشر النجم الشاب على صفحته في إنستغرام صورة ورسالة كتب فيها: "كنت أبحث وأسعى وأجرب وأخطئ كما حال أغلب الشباب، لكنني أركز الآن على إصلاح بعض المشكلات العميقة في داخلي، والتي أعاني منها حتى لا أنهار ولأتمكن من الحفاظ على زواجي وأكون الأب الذي طالما حلمت به".
وأكد بيبر أن الموسيقى مهمة جدا له، إلا أن عائلته وصحته تحتلان الآن الأولوية في حياته، وأنه سيعود قريبا جدا من خلال ألبوم قوي جدا.
المصدر: RT + إنستغرام