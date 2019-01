صديقة جاكسون "السرية" تكشف المستور عن "شغف" ملك البوب

View this post on Instagram

Whenever I’m asked for a statement about Michael, I do my best to make it clear that he was not a “weirdo”, but a normal guy, who would NEVER harm a child. I am so happy that this article is positive and they quoted me correctly. Hallelujah! 😃Link to the full article is in my bio. #michaeljackson #king #kingofpop #MJ #leavingneverland #moonwalker #moonwalkers #shanamangatal #michaelandme #uk #england #london #authorsofinstagram #bookstagram #hollywood