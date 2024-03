بيانات أمريكية وبريطانية متتابعة حول مواجهات حامية في مياه البحر الأحمر

March 16 Red Sea Update



On March 16, between 7:50 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthis launched two unmanned Aerial vehicles (UAV) from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Red Sea. United States Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully engaged and… pic.twitter.com/MIiFbTsiDW