زيلينسكي: أوكرانيا ليست لوحدها ودول G7 تدعمها

Russia's recent actions pose a serious challenge to the security of 🇺🇦, @NATO members and the entire Europe. Thanked @BorisJohnson in a ☎️ conversation for continued support. We feel that 🇺🇦 is not alone. We are supported by the G7 countries. The NATO MAP is a top priority for 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/ocTpIhO7Od