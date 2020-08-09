رونالدو يوجه رسالة مؤثرة لجماهير يوفنتوس
وجه البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، مهاجم فريق يوفنتوس، رسالة مؤثرة لجماهير فريقه، وذلك بعد خروج "البانكونيري" من الدور ثمن النهائي لدوري أبطال أوروبا على يد ليون.
ونشر رونالدو عبر حسابه في موقع "إنستغرام"، صورته من مباراة ليون، وكتب قائلا: "انتهى موسم 2019/20 بالنسبة لنا متأخرا كثيرا عن المعتاد، ولكن في وقت أقرب مما توقعنا. حان الوقت الآن للتفكير، حان الوقت لتحليل الصعود والهبوط، لأن التفكير النقدي هو الطريقة الوحيدة للتحسن".
وأضاف صاحب الـ35 عاما: "يجب أن يفكر ناد ضخم مثل يوفنتوس دائما على أنه الأفضل في العالم، وأن يعمل مثل الأفضل في العالم، حتى نتمكن من تسمية أنفسنا بأحد أفضل وأكبر الأندية في العالم".
وتابع "صاروخ ماديرا": "الفوز بالدوري الإيطالي في هذا العام كان أمرا نفخر به للغاية، ولكن الجمهور يطلب الكثير منا، وعلينا أن نرتقي لسقف التوقعات العالية".
وأكمل: "أتمنى أن تسمح لنا هذه العطلة القصيرة باتخاذ أفضل القرارات للمستقبل والعودة أقوى وأكثر التزاما من أي وقت مضى".
The 2019/20 season is over for us, much later than usual but yet sooner than we expected. Now it’s time for reflection, time to analyse the ups and downs because critical thinking is the only way to improve. A huge club such as Juventus must always think like the best in the world, work like the best in the world, so that we can call ourselves one of the best and biggest clubs in the world. Winning the Serie A once again in such a difficult year is something that we are very proud of. Personally, scoring 37 goals for Juventus and 11 for the Portuguese National Team is something that makes me face the future with renewed ambition and desire to keep doing better and better each year. But the fans demand more from us. They expect more from us. And we have to deliver, we must live up to the highest expectations. May this short vacation break allow us all to make the best decisions for the future and come back stronger and more committed than ever. . See you soon! 💪🏼👊🏼
وكان يوفنتوس، تغلب يوم الجمعة الماضي على ليون، بهدفين مقابل هدف واحد، في إياب الدور ثمن النهائي لدوري أبطال أوروبا، لكن "البيانكونيري" ودع المسابقة بحكم خسارته ذهابا بهدف دون رد.
المصدر: RT