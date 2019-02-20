أجمل صور "قمر الثلج العملاق" حول العالم
أبهر مشهد "قمر الثلج العملاق" سكان الأرض في جميع أنحاء العالم، في 19 فبراير الجاري، حيث بدا القمر أكبر وأكثر إشراقا مما هو عليه عند اكتماله كل شهر طوال العام.
ووصل القمر إلى الحضيض، أقرب نقطة له إلى الأرض، ما جعله يظهر أكثر إشراقا بنحو 30% من البدر الطبيعي، وأكبر منه بنحو 14% تقريبا.
وتمكن الكثيرون حول العالم من رؤية هذا الحدث الفريد الذي يعد الثاني من نوعه في العام 2019، بعد ظهور القمر العملاق الأول في 21 يناير الماضي، وسيكون الناس على موعد ثالث مع ظاهرة القمر العملاق، في 21 مارس، مع ظهور "قمر الدود" الذي يشير إلى بداية الربيع.
والتقط متابعو الحدث الفلكي حول العالم مجموعة من الصور المذهلة، على الرغم من عجز البعض عن رؤيته بشكل واضح بسبب الغيوم والأمطار في مناطق عدة، من بينها المملكة المتحدة.
وفيما يلي أجمل الصور التي اجتاحت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لـ "قمر الثلج العملاق":
Moonset over Ely this morning. Sadly, it disappeared behind a cloud bank before getting close to the horizon. #SnowMoon#HungerMoonpic.twitter.com/OGflpVY3ym— Andrew Sharpe (@SharpeImages_UK) February 19, 2019
Amazing #SnowMoon image by @ocregister photog @LOrtizPhoto_OCR#supermoon from Orange County #MOONRISEpic.twitter.com/V7LL4Z4fsW— Michele Cardon (@ocrphotoed) February 19, 2019
WOW! Full Supermoon seen rising tonight over New York City, NY. Photo credit: Jennifer Khordi. https://t.co/03SFmsDFCc#Supermoon#Space#NYCpic.twitter.com/7P8ei3NRTh— Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) February 20, 2019
When #supermoon 🌕meets #LanternFestival2019 installations in China pic.twitter.com/Fr9c56RJ5c— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) February 20, 2019
Wanted to get a photo of the #supermoon tonight but struggled to keep it in frame and couldn’t figure out why...turns out this thing is CRUISING through the sky. Decided to just take a timelapse instead, and it traveled this far in 4 minutes. My mind is blown. Enjoy the show 🌚 pic.twitter.com/neWFACMj0g— Alex Hughes (@al_hugs) February 20, 2019
View this post on Instagram
The first #Supermoon in 2019! . . . . . . #supermoon #landscape #instagood#photooftheday #nature #amazingearth#natgeo #moon #art #beautiful#moon_of_the_day #visualsofearth#travelling #landscapephotography #earth#dream #geography #bestvacations#explore #adventure #discover #travel#nature #beautiful #earthpix #discoverearth#ourplanetdaily #eclipse #photography#longexposure
المصدر: RT