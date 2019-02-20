 
أجمل صور "قمر الثلج العملاق" حول العالم

أجمل صور
AFP Daniel Karmann
"قمر الثلج العملاق"
أبهر مشهد "قمر الثلج العملاق" سكان الأرض في جميع أنحاء العالم، في 19 فبراير الجاري، حيث بدا القمر أكبر وأكثر إشراقا مما هو عليه عند اكتماله كل شهر طوال العام.

ووصل القمر إلى الحضيض، أقرب نقطة له إلى الأرض، ما جعله يظهر أكثر إشراقا بنحو 30% من البدر الطبيعي، وأكبر منه بنحو 14% تقريبا.

وتمكن الكثيرون حول العالم من رؤية هذا الحدث الفريد الذي يعد الثاني من نوعه في العام 2019، بعد ظهور القمر العملاق الأول في 21 يناير الماضي، وسيكون الناس على موعد ثالث مع ظاهرة القمر العملاق، في 21 مارس، مع ظهور "قمر الدود" الذي يشير إلى بداية الربيع.

والتقط متابعو الحدث الفلكي حول العالم مجموعة من الصور المذهلة، على الرغم من عجز البعض عن رؤيته بشكل واضح بسبب الغيوم والأمطار في مناطق عدة، من بينها المملكة المتحدة.

وفيما يلي أجمل الصور التي اجتاحت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لـ "قمر الثلج العملاق":

Moonrise

المصدر: RT

