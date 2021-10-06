الكاميرا تسجل استمرار ثوران بركان "كومبري فييخا" في جزر الكناري

نشرت وكالة رابتلي لقطات سجلتها الكاميرا في جزيرة لا بالما الإسبانية تظهر استمرار ثوران بركان "كومبري فييخا".

المصدر: رابتلي



The Cumbre Vieja volcano spewed thicker lava out of its main vent on Tuesday, as the eruption on La Palma island continues.



The volcano is expanding the island's landmass, as about 80 new acres have been crafted so far after magma reached the sea, according to local officials.



The Cumbre Vieja volcano began its fiery eruption on September 19 and has prompted the evacuation of over 6,000 affected people, while also destroying more than 800 buildings.