رونالدو ردا على هدف صلاح: لا تكذبوا على أنفسكم! (فيديو)

View this post on Instagram

@cristiano said @mosalah goal was not bad and congrats him and Modric!!!!! WHERE ARE THE HATERS ???❤️ “FOLLOW @CRISTIANORONALDO_NR1 ✅✅✅✅✅✅ • • • • 🔥 #cristianoronaldo #cristiano #cr7 #marcelotwelve #realmadrid #dybala #paulodybala #juventus #juve #love