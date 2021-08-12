وسائل إعلام بريطانية: قتلى جراء إطلاق نار في بليموث بإنجلترا وأنباء عن مقتل منفذ العملية (فيديو)
ذكرت وسائل إعلام بريطانية يوم الخميس أن عدة قتلى سقطوا بإطلاق للنار في مدينة بليموث بجنوب غرب إنجلترا.
وأفادت صحيفة "تليغراف" البريطانية بوجود أنباء عن مقتل المشتبه به في إطلاق النار في بليموث.
وكتبت وزيرة الداخلية بريتي باتيل على "تويتر": "الحادث في بليموث صادم.. لقد تحدثت لرئيس الشرطة وقدمت دعمي الكامل".
وتابعت: "أحث الجميع على التزام الهدوء واتباع تعليمات الشرطة والسماح لخدمات الطوارئ بمتابعة وظائفها".
Update: awaiting confirmation of number of victims but this looks like a very grim day for our city and our community.— Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) August 12, 2021
Please can I ask that you think of the families and our community and not share any images or videos of any of the victims. #keyham
من جهته، قال جوني ميرسر وهو مشرع محلي عن حزب العمال على تويتر: "الواقعة لا علاقة لها بالإرهاب والمشتبه به الهارب ليس في بليموث".
وأضاف: "يرجى الالتزام بكافة تعليمات الشرطة وعدم نشر الشائعات والتكهنات على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي".
وقالت خدمة الإسعاف الجنوبية الغربية إن فرق الاستجابة (HART) وسيارات الإسعاف والعديد من الأطباء وكبار المسعفين وصلوا إلى مكان الحادث في الساعة 6.12 مساء.
🇬🇧 #Update : Selon les médias locaux plusieurs morts. Le tireur impliqué a été abattu. L'incident n'est pas lié au terrorisme.— Alerte Monde (@AlerteMonde) August 12, 2021
Informations à suivre. #Plymouthpic.twitter.com/XKG9X9YhLy
Images from the ongoing shooting in Plymouth, stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/6lxsQlF8BX— MI6 ROGUE© (@mi6rogue) August 12, 2021
Video from Snapchat of several air ambulances landed in Keyham, Plymouth. MPs have described it as a “serious and tragic incident”.— Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) August 12, 2021
No more concrete information than that at the moment. pic.twitter.com/AOYaoAYIb4
المصدر: وسائل إعلام بريطانية