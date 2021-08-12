 
مباشر

وسائل إعلام بريطانية: قتلى جراء إطلاق نار في بليموث بإنجلترا وأنباء عن مقتل منفذ العملية (فيديو)

أخبار العالم

وسائل إعلام بريطانية: قتلى جراء إطلاق نار في بليموث بإنجلترا وأنباء عن مقتل منفذ العملية (فيديو)
Reuters
وسائل إعلام بريطانية: قتلى جراء إطلاق نار في بليموث بإنجلترا
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/r1j2

ذكرت وسائل إعلام بريطانية يوم الخميس أن عدة قتلى سقطوا بإطلاق للنار في مدينة بليموث بجنوب غرب إنجلترا.

وأفادت صحيفة "تليغراف" البريطانية بوجود أنباء عن مقتل المشتبه به في إطلاق النار في بليموث.

وكتبت وزيرة الداخلية بريتي باتيل على "تويتر": "الحادث في بليموث صادم.. لقد تحدثت لرئيس الشرطة وقدمت دعمي الكامل".

وتابعت: "أحث الجميع على التزام الهدوء واتباع تعليمات الشرطة والسماح لخدمات الطوارئ بمتابعة وظائفها".

من جهته، قال جوني ميرسر وهو مشرع محلي عن حزب العمال على تويتر: "الواقعة لا علاقة لها بالإرهاب والمشتبه به الهارب ليس في بليموث".

وأضاف: "يرجى الالتزام بكافة تعليمات الشرطة وعدم نشر الشائعات والتكهنات على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي".

وقالت خدمة الإسعاف الجنوبية الغربية إن فرق الاستجابة (HART) وسيارات الإسعاف والعديد من الأطباء وكبار المسعفين وصلوا إلى مكان الحادث في الساعة 6.12 مساء.

المصدر: وسائل إعلام بريطانية

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2021 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا