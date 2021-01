شاهد.. أهداف ليفربول وأستون فيلا

🙌 An incredible moment as Louie Barry, 17, scores.



Context: Aston Villa’s entire first team squad/staff not available due to COVID-19 outbreak.



Villa’s U18, U23 players have to play mighty Liverpool in the #FACup#AVFC 1-1 #LFC



