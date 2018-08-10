إعلان ملابس أطفال يثير جدلا واسعا بعد ظهور محجبة فيه
أصدرت العلامة التجارية الشهيرة "Gap Kids" إعلانا عن ملابس الأطفال الخاصة بالعودة المدرسية، أظهر مجموعة من الأطفال وهم يركضون مرتدين "الجينز" ويقضون وقتا ممتعا بشكل عام.
لكن إحدى الفتيات المشاركات في الإعلان كانت ترتدي حجابا، مع العلم أننا لا نرى في كثير من الأحيان البالغين يرتدون الأزياء الإسلامية في الإعلانات.
I know I am late with this, but this just makes my heart so happy. This is what my students look like at the school I teach at. Thank you @GapKids for truly showing what students look like when they go #backtoschool. This truly is our world and the colors are all beautiful! pic.twitter.com/At2YLgtnR5— The Bilingual Classroom (@ahlamhassantpt) August 9, 2018
Il y a sept enfants sur cette photo.— Jane Austen †✝ (@loumolie) August 10, 2018
Le personnage central est voilé.
Autour de la fillette, 2 garçons et 2 filles métissés.
Sur les bords et bousculés, en arrière-plan, un garçon et une fille à la peau blanche.
Cette photo n’a rien de banal, tout est agencé. #GapKidspic.twitter.com/iTNNLpJdYL
وحصل الإعلان الذي يحمل عنوان "العودة إلى المدرسة" على الكثير من الإعجاب عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
وعلق أحد الناشطين الأمريكيين عبر الشبكات الاجتماعية، بلير إيماني، قائلا: "أخيرا رأينا حملة متنوعة لا تركز على أصحاب البشرة البيضاء"، فقد أظهر الإعلان عارضين ببشرة سوداء وعارضة ترتدي وشاحا على رأسها مثلما ترتديه العديد من النساء المسلمات.
Taking on the new school year together with all the things that connect us. Get into Superdenim-it's comfy, soft, and ready for recess (and all sorts of adventures): https://t.co/OPtll59ig0. #GapToSchoolpic.twitter.com/chR0SZEaZT— GapKids (@GapKids) July 24, 2018
Back to school: It's a time for new beginnings. For sharing stories and writing a great new chapter. And for making a big, joyful noise. Check out these students from P.S. 153 in Harlem, NY, doing just that. #GapToSchoolpic.twitter.com/BXVHrTWyuc— GapKids (@GapKids) July 24, 2018
وعلى الرغم من ردود الفعل الإيجابية من قبل الكثيرين حول الإعلان، إلا أن ذلك لم يمنع البعض من انتقاد مضمونه، حيث علق أحدهم قائلا: "لماذا لم تصنعوا لها سروال جينز جميلا أو وشاحا عالي الجودة؟ لقد جعلتموها ترتدي وشاحا رخيصا من السوق".
بينما أكد مستخدم آخر أن الإعلان يرتبط بخطة تسويقية، وأن اكتساب المزيد من المال يدفع الشركات لفعل ما هو أكثر من ذلك.
المصدر: ميترو