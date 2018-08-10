 
إعلان ملابس أطفال يثير جدلا واسعا بعد ظهور محجبة فيه

أصدرت العلامة التجارية الشهيرة "Gap Kids" إعلانا عن ملابس الأطفال الخاصة بالعودة المدرسية، أظهر مجموعة من الأطفال وهم يركضون مرتدين "الجينز" ويقضون وقتا ممتعا بشكل عام.

لكن إحدى الفتيات المشاركات في الإعلان كانت ترتدي حجابا، مع العلم أننا لا نرى في كثير من الأحيان البالغين يرتدون الأزياء الإسلامية في الإعلانات.

وحصل الإعلان الذي يحمل عنوان "العودة إلى المدرسة" على الكثير من الإعجاب عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وعلق أحد الناشطين الأمريكيين عبر الشبكات الاجتماعية، بلير إيماني، قائلا: "أخيرا رأينا حملة متنوعة لا تركز على أصحاب البشرة البيضاء"، فقد أظهر الإعلان عارضين ببشرة سوداء وعارضة ترتدي وشاحا على رأسها مثلما ترتديه العديد من النساء المسلمات.

وعلى الرغم من ردود الفعل الإيجابية من قبل الكثيرين حول الإعلان، إلا أن ذلك لم يمنع البعض من انتقاد مضمونه، حيث علق أحدهم قائلا: "لماذا لم تصنعوا لها سروال جينز جميلا أو وشاحا عالي الجودة؟ لقد جعلتموها ترتدي وشاحا رخيصا من السوق".

بينما أكد مستخدم آخر أن الإعلان يرتبط بخطة تسويقية، وأن اكتساب المزيد من المال يدفع الشركات لفعل ما هو أكثر من ذلك.

المصدر: ميترو

