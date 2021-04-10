قتلى وجرحى جراء تفجير انتحاري داخل مطعم في الصومال

 
الكاظمي: قتلنا ثاني أكبر شخص في داعش

أكدت السلطات الصومالية أن أربعة مدنيين على الأقل قتلوا اليوم السبت جراء تفجير انتحاري دوى في مدينة بيدوا، مركز محافظة باي جنوب البلاد.

وذكر المتحدث باسم الحكومة الصومالية محمد ابراهيم معلمو على حسابه في "تويتر" أن ستة مدنيين آخرين أصيبوا أيضا جراء ما وصفه "الهجوم الجبان"، موضحا أن المهاجم فجر نفسه في مطعم صباح اليوم.

ونقل موقع Garowe الإخباري عن الشرطة المحلية إعلانها أن الهجوم نفذ بهدف اغتيال محافظ باي علي وردري دايوو، مؤكدة نجاة هذا المسؤول.

ولم تتبن أي جهة الهجوم حتى الآن، لكن التقارير المحلية ترجح وقوف حركة "الشباب" المتطرفة وراءه.

المصدر: RT + Garowe

