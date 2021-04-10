قتلى وجرحى جراء تفجير انتحاري داخل مطعم في الصومال
أكدت السلطات الصومالية أن أربعة مدنيين على الأقل قتلوا اليوم السبت جراء تفجير انتحاري دوى في مدينة بيدوا، مركز محافظة باي جنوب البلاد.
وذكر المتحدث باسم الحكومة الصومالية محمد ابراهيم معلمو على حسابه في "تويتر" أن ستة مدنيين آخرين أصيبوا أيضا جراء ما وصفه "الهجوم الجبان"، موضحا أن المهاجم فجر نفسه في مطعم صباح اليوم.
The FGS condemns the cowardly attack in which at least 4 civilians have been killed and 6 others injured after a suicide bomber wearing explosives blew himself up at a restaurant in Baidoa town of Southwest State this morning. We hope speedy recovery those sustained injuries.— Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu (@MOALIMUU) April 10, 2021
ونقل موقع Garowe الإخباري عن الشرطة المحلية إعلانها أن الهجوم نفذ بهدف اغتيال محافظ باي علي وردري دايوو، مؤكدة نجاة هذا المسؤول.
A suicide bomber blows himself up at a busy coffee shop near Baidoa Hotel in Baidoa, south of #Somalia, killing 4 people early in the morning.— Garowe Online (@GaroweOnline) April 10, 2021
The attack was aimed to assassinate Ali Wardere Dayow the governor of Bay region who escaped unharmed, police said. pic.twitter.com/slZlz4hXG0
ولم تتبن أي جهة الهجوم حتى الآن، لكن التقارير المحلية ترجح وقوف حركة "الشباب" المتطرفة وراءه.
المصدر: RT + Garowe