ظاهرة فريدة.. تفتح أضخم زهرة في العالم!

View this post on Instagram

Best time to visit the Princess of Wales Conservatory! Amorphophallus titanum, also known as the titan arum, is a flowering plant with the largest unbranched inflorescence in the world. Amorphophallus inflorescences. What does inflorescence mean? The answers lie in the morphology, or the flower forms of the genus. Amorphophallus flowers are very small, but grouped in large flowering structures called inflorescences. The inflorescence of every Amorphophallus species and every plant in the family of Araceae, consists of a bract (modified leaf) called a spathe, surrounding a spike-shaped organ called a spadix. #royalbotanicgardenskew #kew #botanicalgardens #gardening #garden #amorphophallus #amorphophallustitanum #plantnerd