ظاهرة فريدة.. تفتح أضخم زهرة في العالم!
تشهد حدائق كيو الملكية للنباتات في لندن ظاهرة نادرة وفريدة من نوعها، حيث تفتحت أكبر زهرة ذات الرائحة الأكثر بشاعة في العالم.
وتشبه رائحة الزهرة العملاقة من نوع Amorphophallus titanum التي يبلغ طولها 3 أمتار مزيجا من رائحتي البيض والسمك الفاسدين أو رائحة اللحم المتعفن. ولهذا السبب أطلق على هذه الزهرة اسم زهرة الجثة، إضافة إلى أن لون بتلات كأس الزهرة من الداخل يتراوح بين الأحمر والأرجواني، فيما لونها في خارج الكأس الأخضر الفاتح.
لكن مدة إزهار الزهرة تستمر ليومين فقط وبعد ذلك تنغلق مرة أخرى.
ودخلت الزهرة بفضل ميزاتها موسوعة غينيس للأرقام القياسية.
Best time to visit the Princess of Wales Conservatory! Amorphophallus titanum, also known as the titan arum, is a flowering plant with the largest unbranched inflorescence in the world. Amorphophallus inflorescences. What does inflorescence mean? The answers lie in the morphology, or the flower forms of the genus. Amorphophallus flowers are very small, but grouped in large flowering structures called inflorescences. The inflorescence of every Amorphophallus species and every plant in the family of Araceae, consists of a bract (modified leaf) called a spathe, surrounding a spike-shaped organ called a spadix. #royalbotanicgardenskew #kew #botanicalgardens #gardening #garden #amorphophallus #amorphophallustitanum #plantnerd
ويستخدم جذر الزهرة، وهو عبارة عن درنة يصل وزنها إلى 50 كيلو، للأكل في بلدان شبه الجزيرة الهندية الصينية.
365 - Day 284 - 11.10.18 - TITAN FLOWERS - I won't get to photograph this during this blooming, or perhaps ever again, so for #throwbackthursday here is an image of a view looking down inside the Titan spathe to the male & female flowers at the base of the spadix of my first ever Titan arum in 2016 @kewgardens - I was lucky enough to be there when they were checking on the progress of the flowers & got to pop my iPhone inside! The dark female flowers are at the very bottom, the much smaller male flowers above, the yellow bit that looks a bit like fish roe you can just see immediately below the spadix. #titanarum #amorphophallustitanum #thebigstink #kew #kewgardens #botany #amazingplants #365daychallenge #365photochallenge #nikon #nikonowner #iphoneography
وقد تم اكتشاف هذا النوع من الزهور عام 1878 في الغابات غربي جزيرة سومطرة الواقعة في المحيط الهندي، لكنها انقرضت تقريبا بفعل النشاط البشري ونادرا ما تشاهد الآن في الطبيعة البرية، وتتم زراعتها غالبا في الحدائق النباتية.
T I T A N F R U I T - and here another image from 2016 bloom @kewgardens - the fruit at the very, very end when the whole flowering structure had collapsed & died away. You can clearly see the darker male above and fuller berry looking female fruits below. Just amazing! #titanarum #amorphophallustitanum #thebigstink #kew #kewgardens #botany #amazingplants #nikon #nikonowner
المصدر: وكالات