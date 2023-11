"الأونروا" تعلن تعرض مبناها في قطاع غزة لقصف إسرائيلي

Yesterday, an @UNRWA guesthouse in Rafah, south of 📍#GazaStrip received 3 direct hits from Israeli Forces’ naval bombardment - one of 60 @UN facilities damaged in the last month.



This recent attack is yet another indication that nowhere in #Gaza is safe.https://t.co/QQucZnf7Lspic.twitter.com/K2Xh9ImPRm