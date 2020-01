ناسا تكشف عن "غيوم أم اللؤلؤ" النادرة في سماء السويد (صور)

View this post on Instagram

Such a great display with Nacreous clouds, so colorful that the snow turned red. Polar stratospheric cloud or Mother of Pearl are clouds in the winter polar stratosphere at altitudes of 15,000–25,000 m (49,000–82,000 ft). One main type of PSC is made up mostly of supercooled droplets of water and nitric acid and is implicated in the formation of ozone holes.