 
مباشر

قتيل وجريحان بإطلاق نار في ولاية جورجيا الأمريكية

أخبار العالم

قتيل وجريحان بإطلاق نار في ولاية جورجيا الأمريكية
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/tnq3

أعلنت الشرطة الأمريكية، اليوم الاثنين، عن سقوط قتيل وجريحين اثنين، في إطلاق نار وقع في حي تجاري وسط مدينة أتلانتا بولاية جورجيا.

وقالت الشرطة إن "الحادث لا يزال نشطا وأن عناصرها يبحثون عن مشتبه به يعتقد أنه امرأة"، فيما طلبت من السكان الابتعاد عن الشوارع في المنطقة المحيطة لموقع الحادث.

وفي تحديث للخبر، أعلنت الشرطة في تغريدة عبر "تويتر" أنه تم اعتقال المشتبه به.

وأفادت معلومات بأنه تم القبض على المشتبه به في مطار أتلانتا.

قتيل وجريحان بإطلاق نار في ولاية جورجيا الأمريكية

المصدر: CNN + RT

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2022 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا