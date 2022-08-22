قتيل وجريحان بإطلاق نار في ولاية جورجيا الأمريكية
أعلنت الشرطة الأمريكية، اليوم الاثنين، عن سقوط قتيل وجريحين اثنين، في إطلاق نار وقع في حي تجاري وسط مدينة أتلانتا بولاية جورجيا.
وقالت الشرطة إن "الحادث لا يزال نشطا وأن عناصرها يبحثون عن مشتبه به يعتقد أنه امرأة"، فيما طلبت من السكان الابتعاد عن الشوارع في المنطقة المحيطة لموقع الحادث.
Update on Midtown Situation:— Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) August 22, 2022
***SUSPECT IN CUSTODY***
On 8-22-2022, at around 1:45 PM, officers responded to a person shot call at 1280 W. Peachtree Street. Upon arrival, officers located two individuals who appeared to have been shot. One of the victims has died.
وفي تحديث للخبر، أعلنت الشرطة في تغريدة عبر "تويتر" أنه تم اعتقال المشتبه به.
JUST IN: APD just confirmed to me that one of the three people shot has died. Police suspect that this woman is the shooter. They're not sure if she left or if she's still in the area.— Rob DiRienzo (@RobDiRienzo) August 22, 2022
They're still asking people who are nearby to shelter in place. @FOX5Atlantapic.twitter.com/OLamUGr465
3 people hurt in Midtown shooting, Atlanta Police searching for suspect...I’m currently at this Midtown Atlanta police scene trying to get more information. https://t.co/QJyskmwnQKpic.twitter.com/8GcKif5BpC— Joe Henke (@JoeHenke) August 22, 2022
وأفادت معلومات بأنه تم القبض على المشتبه به في مطار أتلانتا.
المصدر: CNN + RT