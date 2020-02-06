 
هبوط ناجح على الأرض لمركبة "سويوز" المأهولة

هبطت مركبة "سويوز إم إس -13" الروسية المأهولة بنجاح الساعة 12.12 يوم 6 فبراير في منطقة تبعد 147 كيلومترا عن مدينة جزكازغان الكازاخستانية.

وعلى متنها رواد الفضاء، الروسي ألكسندر سكفورتسوف والأمريكية كريستينا كوك والإيطالي لوكا بارميتانو.

وذلك بعد أن انفصلت الساعة 8.50 اليوم عن المحطة الفضائية الدولية.

يذكر أن البعثة الفضائية التالية إلى المحطة الفضائية بمشاركة الروسييْن، نيقولاي تيخونوف وأندريه بابكين والأمريكي، كريس كاسيدي، ستنطلق يوم 9 أبريل من مطار "بايكونور" الفضائي الروسي.

