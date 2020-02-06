هبوط ناجح على الأرض لمركبة "سويوز" المأهولة
هبطت مركبة "سويوز إم إس -13" الروسية المأهولة بنجاح الساعة 12.12 يوم 6 فبراير في منطقة تبعد 147 كيلومترا عن مدينة جزكازغان الكازاخستانية.
وعلى متنها رواد الفضاء، الروسي ألكسندر سكفورتسوف والأمريكية كريستينا كوك والإيطالي لوكا بارميتانو.
وذلك بعد أن انفصلت الساعة 8.50 اليوم عن المحطة الفضائية الدولية.
يذكر أن البعثة الفضائية التالية إلى المحطة الفضائية بمشاركة الروسييْن، نيقولاي تيخونوف وأندريه بابكين والأمريكي، كريس كاسيدي، ستنطلق يوم 9 أبريل من مطار "بايكونور" الفضائي الروسي.
Are you watching? 👀 We have LIVE coverage of three @Space_Station crew members returning home!— NASA (@NASA) February 6, 2020
Tune in to see the parachute-assisted landing targeted for 4:12am ET that will land @Astro_Christina, Alexander Skvortsov & @astro_luca back on Earth: https://t.co/IazhyehXM0pic.twitter.com/QyTcE4OUMd
Welcome home! Expedition 61 crew members @Astro_Christina of @NASA, Alexander Skvortsov of @roscosmos & @astro_luca of @esa landed safely back on Earth in Kazakhstan at 4:12am ET this morning. See the first images of landing - https://t.co/CED4xzpdgapic.twitter.com/LeSXM04oaT— NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) February 6, 2020
Thumbs up and a huge smile from @Astro_Christina! 😊👍— NASA (@NASA) February 6, 2020
Her first spaceflight became a 328-day mission with 5,248 orbits of Earth, a journey of 139 million miles, roughly the equivalent of 291 trips to the Moon & back. #CongratsChristina & welcome home: https://t.co/8MFSftrUyRpic.twitter.com/zlmY2yYJDe
المصدر: تاس