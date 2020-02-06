هبوط ناجح على الأرض لمركبة "سويوز" المأهولة

Are you watching? 👀 We have LIVE coverage of three @Space_Station crew members returning home!



Tune in to see the parachute-assisted landing targeted for 4:12am ET that will land @Astro_Christina, Alexander Skvortsov & @astro_luca back on Earth: https://t.co/IazhyehXM0pic.twitter.com/QyTcE4OUMd