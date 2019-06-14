ياباني عبقري يثير ضجة على الإنترنت بسبب وهم بصري محير

View this post on Instagram

Ambiguous Object Illusion: repost of this incredible design by Kokichi Sugihara of Meiji University in Japan, the inventor of this illusion and art form. A clever combination of reflection, perspective, and viewing angle produce this striking illusion. My vote for best gift from the G4G13 exchange last year.