ياباني عبقري يثير ضجة على الإنترنت بسبب وهم بصري محير
سبب عالم رياضيات ياباني عبقري ضجة كبيرة على شبكة الإنترنت بعد مشاركته مقطع فيديو عبر حساب physicsfun على "إنستغرام" لوهم بصري مذهل.
وأنشأ البروفيسور كوكيتشي سوغيهارا من جامعة ميجي في طوكيو هذا الوهم البصري الذي تظهر من خلاله الأجسام مختلفة تماما عن شكلها الأولي عند عرضها في المرآة أو من زاوية مختلفة.
ويعرف سوغيهارا بصنعه الكثير من الأوهام البصرية الحائزة العديد من الجوائز من قبل.
وبدا أحد الأجسام المعروضة في الفيديو على شكل نجم مدبب في أحد الزوايا، ولكنه ظهر على شكل أربعة دوائر صغيرة عند عكسه بزاوية 180 درجة أو عرضه في المرآة.
وعرض الفيديو أيضا العديد من الأشكال الأخرى التي تختلف ملامحها كلما اختلفت زاوية النظر إليها.
ويمكن للاختلافات في الارتفاع أن تعطي وهما حول الحواف الدائرية، كما هو موضح في أحد خدع سوغيهارا الأكثر بساطة والتي تبدو كأنها سهم يشير دائما إلى اليمين بغض النظر عن الطريقة التي تديره بها.
وحقق سوغيهارا من خلال ابتكار هذه الأوهام البصرية ثلاثية الأبعاد ضجة كبيرة لدى مستخدمي الإنترنت الذين عجزوا عن تفسير هذا الوهم البصري اعتمادا على قوانين الفيزياء.
وبالنظر إلى الأجسام المعروضة في الفيديو من الأعلى، يمكن رؤية أن لديها تصميما خاصا يستمد منه سوغيهارا وهمه البصري، حيث يكون الشكل الفعلي للجسم المعروض، في الواقع، خليطا دقيقا بين الدوائر والمربعات، ويكون أحد جانبيها منحنيا إلى الأعلى بينما يميل الآخر للأسفل، بشكل يشوش أدمغتنا عند رؤيتها من زوايا مختلفة.
المصدر: ذي صان