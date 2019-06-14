 
ياباني عبقري يثير ضجة على الإنترنت بسبب وهم بصري محير

instagram@physicsfun
لقطة من مقطع الفيديو للوهم البصري
سبب عالم رياضيات ياباني عبقري ضجة كبيرة على شبكة الإنترنت بعد مشاركته مقطع فيديو عبر حساب physicsfun على "إنستغرام" لوهم بصري مذهل.

وأنشأ البروفيسور كوكيتشي سوغيهارا من جامعة ميجي في طوكيو هذا الوهم البصري الذي تظهر من خلاله الأجسام مختلفة تماما عن شكلها الأولي عند عرضها في المرآة أو من زاوية مختلفة.

ويعرف سوغيهارا بصنعه الكثير من الأوهام البصرية الحائزة العديد من الجوائز من قبل.

وبدا أحد الأجسام المعروضة في الفيديو على شكل نجم مدبب في أحد الزوايا، ولكنه ظهر على شكل أربعة دوائر صغيرة عند عكسه بزاوية 180 درجة أو عرضه في المرآة.

وعرض الفيديو أيضا العديد من الأشكال الأخرى التي تختلف ملامحها كلما اختلفت زاوية النظر إليها.

 ويمكن للاختلافات في الارتفاع أن تعطي وهما حول الحواف الدائرية، كما هو موضح في أحد خدع سوغيهارا الأكثر بساطة والتي تبدو كأنها سهم يشير دائما إلى اليمين بغض النظر عن الطريقة التي تديره بها.

Right Pointing Arrow: spin this arrow 180 degrees and it still points to the right- only in a mirror will it point left (and only to the left). Another incredible ambiguous object illusion by mathematician Kokichi Sugihara of Meiji University in Japan, the inventor of this illusion and art form. A clever combination of reflection, perspective, and viewing angle produce this striking illusion. ➡️ Follow the link in my profile for info about where to get this illusion arrow and other amazing items featured here on @physicsfun #illusion #ambiguouscylinderillusion #ambiguouscylinder #geometry #mirrorreflection #physics #ambiguousobject #kokichisugihara #physicstoy #math #mathtoy #mathstoy #optics #opticalillusion #3dprinting #perspective #science #scienceisawesome

وحقق سوغيهارا من خلال ابتكار هذه الأوهام البصرية ثلاثية الأبعاد ضجة كبيرة لدى مستخدمي الإنترنت الذين عجزوا عن تفسير هذا الوهم البصري اعتمادا على قوانين الفيزياء.

وبالنظر إلى الأجسام المعروضة في الفيديو من الأعلى، يمكن رؤية أن لديها تصميما خاصا يستمد منه سوغيهارا وهمه البصري، حيث يكون الشكل الفعلي للجسم المعروض، في الواقع، خليطا دقيقا بين الدوائر والمربعات، ويكون أحد جانبيها منحنيا إلى الأعلى بينما يميل الآخر للأسفل، بشكل يشوش أدمغتنا عند رؤيتها من زوايا مختلفة.

المصدر: ذي صان

