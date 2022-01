بيانات حكومية بريطانية: كورونا سبب وفاة أكثر من 175 ألف شخص

8,477 deaths were registered in England and Wales, week ending 31 Dec 2021 (Week 52).



This was

▪4,536 fewer than week 51

▪523(6.6%) more deaths than the five-year average



Death registrations were affected by Christmas and Boxing Day Bank Holidays