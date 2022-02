بادرة رائعة لإيتو تجاه منتخب مصر (صور)

🇨🇲 Samuel Eto’o came out to congratulate #TeamEgypt for making the final. ❤️👏🏽



That’s what we call true sportsmanship. 😍🤝



Once again, African football won. 😃#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021#AFCON2021pic.twitter.com/dH7FYBsbkW