رسالة عروسة كمال الأجسام من بعد الموت
توفيت لاعبة كمال الأجسام البريطانية جيما سيسون بعد سنوات من الصراع مع مرض السرطان، لكن أصدقاءها وعائلتها فوجئوا برسالة منها بعد وفاتها بأيام قليلة.
وتزوجت سيسون البالغة 39 عاما من شريك حياتها ريكي مور، حيث أمضت أسابيعها الأخيرة قبل أن تموت بسلام بين ذراعيه يوم الأربعاء الماضي.
وفوجىء أصدقاء سيسون والمقربين منها برسالة تم نشرها على حسابات لاعبة كمال الأجسام في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بعد وفاتها بأيام.
كتبت فيها:" إذا تم نشر هذا، فسأكون قد رحلت أخيرا، في الأسابيع الأخيرة، بالكاد تمسكت بالحياة، أحزن أنني سأترك ورائي من أحب، لكنني سعيدة جدا للتخلص من الحالة التي كنت فيها مع المرض السيء، أريد أن يعرف جميع أحبائي أن الألم والمعاناة انتهى، لقد وجدت السلام".
وتابعت:"إذا كنت تريد أن تتعلم شيئا من قصتي، فالحياة قصيرة وجميعنا يعتقد أن هذا النوع من الأشياء لن يحدث لنا أبدا، شعرت بنفس الشعور سابقا".
مضيفة:"دعني أخبرك، يمكن أن يحدث هذا لأي شخص، لذا عش حياتك على أكمل وجه، لا تأخذ أي شيء كأمر مسلم به لأنه لا أحد يعرف ما قد يحصل قريبا، لكنني سعيدة بالتأكيد أن وقتي انتهى... نراكم على الجانب الآخر".
وكانت سيسون قد اكتشفت الفتاة ورما مشبوها في منطقة الفخذ عام 2017، لكن الأطباء قالوا لها إنه أمر لا يدعو للقلق، قبل أن يصل المرض إلى عمودها الفقري وتبدأ رحلة العلاج التي استمرت لسنتين، لكن دون جدوى.
وشاركت البريطانية آخر مرة في مسابقة لكمال الأجسام في أكتوبر 2016.
المصدر:metro.co.uk