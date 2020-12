بريطانيا تعتمد لقاح "أسترا زينيكا" ضد كورونا

BREAKING NEWS: The Government has accepted @MHRAgovuk recommendation for authorisation of @OxfordVacGroup/@AstraZeneca's #COVID19 vaccine for use in the UK.



This follows:



✅ clinical trials

✅ data analysis

✅ MHRA authorisation



Read full statement:https://t.co/Q7axT6mXWNpic.twitter.com/Bw2PARzlBp