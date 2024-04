"رفضتُ أخذ قميصه... ".. ماتيراتزي يكشف عما حدا بزيدان أن ينطحه "النطحة" الشهيرة

🇮🇹🗣️ Marco Materazzi on the Zidane headbutt moment: "I don’t like it, because it doesn’t do justice to what my career was."



"That episode should never have happened. In the tension of that final in Berlin, amidst the bickering and insults, Zidane offered me his shirt, and I… pic.twitter.com/FrgCFShID4