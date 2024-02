حل "لغز جريمة قتل كوني" بعد 37 عاما

Peering into the heart of a supernova 🖤

Scientists had long expected supernova SN 1987A to form a neutron star or black hole, but direct evidence was elusive — until now. @NASAWebb detected ionized argon at the site, indicating a newborn neutron star! https://t.co/l7Md80xHo4pic.twitter.com/8v5MFLDc9k