هابل يرصد تصادم مجرتين "غير عاديتين" في "رقصة مذهلة"

1/ In our picture of the week, #Hubble went hunting an unusual galaxy 🧐 Lying around 670 million light-years away in the constellation Eridanus, Arp-Madore 417-391 is a galactic collision between two galaxies 🌀🌀 Read more: https://t.co/w98PZwBn7i & 👇 pic.twitter.com/exEX4LAI8l