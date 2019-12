روسيا تطلق مركبة جديدة إلى الفضاء

#ProgressMS13: The Soyuz-2.1a rocket was transported from the assembly and testing facility and mounted at the launch pad No. 31 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome.



🚀 The launch is scheduled for December 6 at 09:34 UTC

📦 The ship will deliver fuel, water and other cargo to the #ISSpic.twitter.com/7lToshmiov