بالصور.. أشهر 5 أماكن سياحية على إنستغرام

. 🗺Westfjords - Iceland🗺. . West Fjords are a stunning, remote part of Iceland. The mountains⛰are high and steep, and the roads are narrow. This is the place to go if you want to explore Iceland undisturbed. The scenery in the West Fjords is like nothing else.🌄 The view is amazing in so many places. You can easily find piles of snow❄️ in the mountains🏔 in June, and there are small rivers and beautiful waterfall in many places, many of them not even marked in any guide book📖 and only locals know about them, so don't be afraid to ask around. However, the best spectacle to which you can assist in Iceland🇮🇸 is the Aurora Borealis. To witness this marvel you have to be in Iceland between september and april and the sky🌌 has to be as dark as possible. . . Picture by @wheretowillie

