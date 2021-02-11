 
عشرات الضحايا والإصابات إثر اصطدام نحو 100 سيارة بولاية تكساس الأمريكية

عشرات الضحايا والإصابات إثر اصطدام نحو 100 سيارة بولاية تكساس الأمريكية
Reuters NBC5
تسبب الجليد في ولاية تكساس الأمريكية بوقوع حوادث مرور خطيرة أسفرت عن سقوط عدة ضحايا ونقل العشرات إلى المستشفيات.

وأفادت وسائل إعلام محلية بأن نحو 100 سيارة اصطدمت في حادث كبير على الطريق دالاس فورت وورث في الولاية، شمالي مدينة فورت وورث يوم الخميس.

وقالت السلطات المحلية إن الحادث أسفر عن مقتل 5 أشخاص على الأقل ونقل 36 آخرين إلى المستشفيات.

وأكدت السلطات إجلاء معظم الأشخاص الذين طالهم الحادث من المكان، لكن العديد من السيارات المتضررة لا تزال على الطريق، وقد تستغرق إزالتها عدة أيام.

المصدر: صحيفة "دالاس مورنينغ نيوز"

