الهند.. 60 ألف إصابة بكورونا خلال 24 ساعة والوفيات اليومية فوق الألف مجددا

#CoronaVirusUpdates:



Total #COVID19 Cases in India (as on October 18, 2020)



88.03% Cured/Discharged/Migrated (65,97,209)

10.45% Active cases (7,83,311)

1.52% Deaths (1,14,031)



Total COVID-19 confirmed cases = Cured/Discharged/Migrated+Active cases+Deaths