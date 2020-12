اكتشاف "ملك الكهف" الذي يعيش في "نظام بيئي جهنمي" دون رؤية ضوء النهار

🔝#NewSpecies of #centipede is the largest inhabitant of the unique, sulphourous-soaked #ecosystem of the Movile cave (Romania). Sat at the top of the foodchain, the species was aptly named C. speleorex: the King of the Cave.



🧐More: https://t.co/H4QSeE11ez#Biodiversitypic.twitter.com/Dl31DjRV40