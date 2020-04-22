تصاميم جديدة تكشف توزيع مقاعد الطائرات بعد أزمة فيروس كورونا
أثرت جائحة فيروس كورونا على الرحلات الجوية في جميع أنحاء العالم، وتركت الطائرات رابضة على الأرض للحد من انتشار الفيروس.
لكن شركة إيطالية بدأت العمل على تصميمات جديدة لمقاعد الطائرات ما قد يسمح بالسفر الآمن بعد فيروس كورونا.
وتشمل التصميمات الجديدة للقسم الاقتصادي على الطائرات، التي أنشأتها شركة Aviointeriors، تركيب أغطية واقية في كل مقعد، وإضافة حواجز بين الركاب.
وبظهر رسم مفصل المقاعد الوسطى منفصلة وتواجه الاتجاه المعاكس لمقاعد الممر وتلك التي بجانب النوافذ، ما يسمح بالعزل الأقصى بين الركاب الجالسين بجانب بعضهم البعض.
وقد يكون هذا المفهوم الجديد أفضل وسيلة للالتزام بالتباعد الاجتماعي دون استخدام تدابير من شأنها ترك مقاعد فارغة على متن الطائرة.
وأطلقت الشركة على هذه المقاعد في الاتجاه المعاكس، اسم مقعد يانوس، وهو اسم الإله الروماني ذي الوجهين.
أما في الدرجة السياحية، فسيكون لكل مقعد شاشة بلاستيكية حول الرأس والجانب، ما يمنع الاتصال بالراكب الجالس بجانبه.
وتتميز الشاشة التي تسمى Glassafe بالشفافية للسماح بالاتصال مع ضمان منع انتشار أي فيروسات بين المسافرين.
وبينما ادعت الشركة أن مفهومها الجديد جاهز للإنتاج، فمن غير المحتمل أن يتم تصنيعه في أي وقت قريب، حيث يحتاج إلى تمرير لوائح السلامة أولا.
ويشار إلى أنه لا يوجد دليل علمي يثبت عمل الشاشات العازلة بشكل صحيح، حيث تقول العديد من الدراسات إن فيروس كورونا يمكن أن يعيش على البلاستيك لمدة تصل إلى 3 أيام، لذلك ستظل الطائرات بحاجة إلى التنظيف الشامل بين الرحلات.
حاليا، تفكر شركات الطيران في إبقاء المقعد الأوسط فارغا بينما تكون السعة منخفضة لضمان التباعد الاجتماعي.
المصدر: ذي صن