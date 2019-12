اكتشاف مقابر ملكية يونانية مليئة بالكنوز "تحميها" آلهة مصرية

As shared in today's @nytimes, UC archaeologists Jack Davis & Sharon Stocker from @ClassicsUC discovered two new tombs with 3,500-year-old artifacts that shed more light on the Griffin Warrior, a Greek king whose tomb they found in 2015. #NextLivesHerehttps://t.co/CFPpOAcP06pic.twitter.com/Vf5QtzT29i