الروسي روبليف يتوج موسمه بلقب بطولة "مبادلة" للتنس في أبو ظبي (فيديو وصور)

Super Shapo wins the 𝙗𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙚𝙛𝙩𝙞𝙚𝙨 to take 3rd at #MWTC 💪#MakeWayForTheBest | @denis_shapopic.twitter.com/GAK1DLY4l6