ميسي على بعد هدف من تحقيق إنجاز فريد

🗣️ MILESTONE IN SIGHT!



* Leo Messi has scored 49 goals since the beginning of the year.



* The Argentine needs to score 1 goal against Alaves to reach 50 goals in a calendar year for the 9th time.



* The last time when Barca's captain didn't reach 50 goals was back in 2013. pic.twitter.com/goLouHCd8p