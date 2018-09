قتلى وجرحى في أقوى إعصار يضرب اليابان منذ ربع قرن

UPDATE:

- NHK TV states Osaka Kansai will remain closed on Wed. 5th.

- #TyphoonJebi has weakened to a Severe Tropical Storm.

- Osaka Itami is open, although most cams are down: https://t.co/VHerN2MbLx

- Amazingly, Kansai opened 24 years ago to the day - Sept. 4th 1994! | #Jebipic.twitter.com/tMRBaF335u