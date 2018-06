إنستغرام تنافس يوتيوب بمنصة "IGTV" الجديدة

Thank you to the hardworking team and incredible creators who helped us launch IGTV today. Update your Instagram app now so you can start watching their channels! @ninja @laurdiy @brycexavier @mikeyk @mannymua733 @lelepons @ashleyyuki @katieaustin @susiemeoww @laurengodwin

A post shared by Kevin Systrom (@kevin) on Jun 20, 2018 at 7:49pm PDT