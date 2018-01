إيرانيات يطلقن حملة احتجاج بدون حجاب

The unveiled girl waving a white shawl on a plinth last week was protesting compulsory veil. No-one know what has become of her. As a sign of solidarity, we urge all women to remove their white shawls and come out in the streets like her. #WhiteWednesdays#چهارشنبه_های_سفید ید pic.twitter.com/zFz3CJrZEI