الآلاف يتظاهرون في مدريد تضامنا مع الفلسطينيين وتنديدا بالعدوان الإسرائيلي (فيديو)

BREAKING NEWS🇪🇸🇵🇸🚨‼️ Spain Civilised Citizens are out with Massive pro Palestine protests in Madrid right now! They are clear supporting Palestinian and Hamas in these Hard time.#Gazagenocide Gaza Hezbollah #IsraelPalestineConflict PalestineLivesMatter #PalestineGenocidepic.twitter.com/8w5aV2HRRH