سلوك غريب لنائب في الكونغرس الأمريكي تسبب بإخلاء المبنى والسلطات تحقق في الواقعة (فيديو+صور)
أقدم النائب الديمقراطي عن نيويورك، جمال بومان، على سحب إنذار الحريق في أحد مباني الكونغرس، فسارع الجميع إلى الإخلاء بينما كان زملاؤه بصدد قراءة مشروع قرار.
وتقوم وحدة التحقيق الجنائي التابعة لشرطة "الكابيتول" باستجواب الديمقراطي بومان، بعد ضبطه عبر كاميرات المراقبة وهو يقوم بسحب إنذار الحريق في مبنى "كانون" التابع للكونغرس.
Radical Dem Rep. Jamaal Bowman just pulled the fire alarm in the House’s Cannon Building, which forced an evacuation and delayed votes.— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) September 30, 2023
I view this as interfering with official legislative proceedings.
He is an insurrectionist.
Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulled the fire alarm in the Cannon Office Building on Capitol Hill to obstruct the Vote on averting a government shutdown.— Joseph Pino (@JosephPino_) September 30, 2023
He should be charged and confined in Prison for obstructing an official proceeding.
pic.twitter.com/NL29huFxH8
هذا وكان الديمقراطيون يحتاجون إلى المزيد من الوقت لإتمام قراءة مشروع القرار الذي كان بين أيديهم.
U.S. Capitol Police are circulating this photo of a man - believed to be U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman - pulling the fire alarm in the Cannon House office building - Punchbowl pic.twitter.com/woLq1uBOi1— NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) September 30, 2023
Capitol Police: Who pulled the fire alarm in the Cannon building?! @RepBowman : pic.twitter.com/mtozYHFDbx— THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) September 30, 2023
المصدر: RT