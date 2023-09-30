 
سلوك غريب لنائب في الكونغرس الأمريكي تسبب بإخلاء المبنى والسلطات تحقق في الواقعة (فيديو+صور)

أخبار العالم

سلوك غريب لنائب في الكونغرس الأمريكي تسبب بإخلاء المبنى والسلطات تحقق في الواقعة (فيديو+صور)
Legion-Media
أقدم النائب الديمقراطي عن نيويورك، جمال بومان، على سحب إنذار الحريق في أحد مباني الكونغرس، فسارع الجميع إلى الإخلاء بينما كان زملاؤه بصدد قراءة مشروع قرار.

وتقوم وحدة التحقيق الجنائي التابعة لشرطة "الكابيتول" باستجواب الديمقراطي بومان، بعد ضبطه عبر كاميرات المراقبة وهو يقوم بسحب إنذار الحريق في مبنى "كانون" التابع للكونغرس.

هذا وكان الديمقراطيون يحتاجون إلى المزيد من الوقت لإتمام قراءة مشروع القرار الذي كان بين أيديهم.

المصدر: RT

