الهند تطلق 36 قمرا اصطناعيا للإنترنت (صور + فيديو)
أطلقت الهند صاروخا يحمل 36 قمرا اصطناعيا للإنترنت فجر الأحد بالتوقيت المحلي، بعد تأجيل دام شهورا بسبب الأزمة في أوكرانيا.
وكانت عملية الإطلاق التي أجريت من جنوب الهند الأولى لشركة "ون ويب"، ومقرها في لندن، منذ الانفصال عن وكالة الفضاء الروسية في مارس بسبب العملية العسكرية في أوكرانيا.
وقال إس سوماناث رئيس وكالة الفضاء الهندية، إنه تم وضع 16 قمرا اصطناعيا في المدار، معبرا عن تفاؤله بأن الأقمار العشرين المتبقية سيتم فصلها بأمان مثل الأقمار الـ16 الأولى.
ولدى شركة "ون ويب" الآن 462 قمرا اصطناعيا في المدار، لتوفير خدمات النطاق العريض للإنترنت حول العالم.
وعلى الرغم من الاضطراب هذا العام، قالت الشركة إنها لا تزال على المسار الصحيح لتفعيل التغطية العالمية العام المقبل بنشر 648 قمرا اصطناعيا كما هو مخطط.
ويزن كل قمر اصطناعي من أقمار "ون ويب" حوالي 150 كيلوغراما.
وكانت هذه عملية الإطلاق الـ14 لشركة "ون ويب" إجمالا، واعتمدت على أثقل صاروخ في الهند، والذي عادة ما يكون مخصصا للمركبات الفضائية الحكومية.
وكانت جميع عمليات الإطلاق السابقة للشركة على صواريخ روسية، وأجريت عملية الإطلاق الأولى لها أجريت عام 2019.
As an Indian, I am filled with euphoria with such exemplary achievement of #ISRO that has put India on the same pedestal as few nations can achieve.— Sundip K (@SundipK61956453) October 22, 2022
Successful launch of 36 satellites with the heaviest rocket discern the @isro metal.
Our adversaries are keenly watching. https://t.co/2eIYI6oK3hpic.twitter.com/OCEUd3wCGB
Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launches 36 satellites of OneWeb onboard LVM3. The LVM3-M2 mission is a dedicated commercial mission for a foreign customer OneWeb, through NSIL . India's first rocket with 6 ton payload. pic.twitter.com/0I5lvd8qot— Dillip Mahapatra🇮🇳 (@dillipmahapatra) October 22, 2022
As Indian, I am filled with euphoria with such laudable achievement of #ISRO that has put India on the same pedestal as few nations can achieve.— Sundip K (@SundipK61956453) October 22, 2022
Successful launch of 36 satellites with the heaviest rocket discern @isro metal
Our adversaries are keenly watching#LVM3#Onewebpic.twitter.com/kd8GPtAbpV
Congratulations to the entire teams at @ISRO and @NSIL_India for a spectacularly successful lift off!— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 22, 2022
Under LVM3 M2/OneWeb India-1 mission, all the 36 satellites have been placed into intended orbits.@OneWeb#OneWebLaunch14 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Dtpffym6IW
India's heaviest rocket, with 36 broadband communication satellites on board, lifts off from Sriharikota..🥳🥳🥳🚀🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/7xP6skPSzO— vineet (@vineet36182034) October 22, 2022
المصدر: أ ب