 
مباشر

الهند تطلق 36 قمرا اصطناعيا للإنترنت (صور + فيديو)

أخبار العالم

الهند تطلق 36 قمرا اصطناعيا للإنترنت (صور + فيديو)
RT
الهند تطلق 36 قمرا صناعيا للإنترنت بعد تأجيل بسبب الأزمة في أوكرانيا
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/u15e

أطلقت الهند صاروخا يحمل 36 قمرا اصطناعيا للإنترنت فجر الأحد بالتوقيت المحلي، بعد تأجيل دام شهورا بسبب الأزمة في أوكرانيا.

وكانت عملية الإطلاق التي أجريت من جنوب الهند الأولى لشركة "ون ويب"، ومقرها في لندن، منذ الانفصال عن وكالة الفضاء الروسية في مارس بسبب العملية العسكرية في أوكرانيا.

وقال إس سوماناث رئيس وكالة الفضاء الهندية، إنه تم وضع 16 قمرا اصطناعيا في المدار، معبرا عن تفاؤله بأن الأقمار العشرين المتبقية سيتم فصلها بأمان مثل الأقمار الـ16 الأولى.

ولدى شركة "ون ويب" الآن 462 قمرا اصطناعيا في المدار، لتوفير خدمات النطاق العريض للإنترنت حول العالم.

وعلى الرغم من الاضطراب هذا العام، قالت الشركة إنها لا تزال على المسار الصحيح لتفعيل التغطية العالمية العام المقبل بنشر 648 قمرا اصطناعيا كما هو مخطط.

ويزن كل قمر اصطناعي من أقمار "ون ويب" حوالي 150 كيلوغراما.

وكانت هذه عملية الإطلاق الـ14 لشركة "ون ويب" إجمالا، واعتمدت على أثقل صاروخ في الهند، والذي عادة ما يكون مخصصا للمركبات الفضائية الحكومية.

وكانت جميع عمليات الإطلاق السابقة للشركة على صواريخ روسية، وأجريت عملية الإطلاق الأولى لها أجريت عام 2019.

المصدر: أ ب

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2022 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا