بريطانيا تسجل 36 وفاة جديدة جراء كورونا خلال 24 ساعة مقابل 181 وفاة في اليوم السابق

شهد معدل الوفيات اليومية جراء فيروس كورونا المستجد في بريطانيا انخفاضا حادا اليوم الأحد، بتسجيل وزارة الصحة 36 حالة وفاة فقط خلال 24 ساعة مقابل 181 وفاة في اليوم السابق.

