بريطانيا تسجل 36 وفاة جديدة جراء كورونا خلال 24 ساعة مقابل 181 وفاة في اليوم السابق
Reuters John Sibley
شهد معدل الوفيات اليومية جراء فيروس كورونا المستجد في بريطانيا انخفاضا حادا اليوم الأحد، بتسجيل وزارة الصحة 36 حالة وفاة فقط خلال 24 ساعة مقابل 181 وفاة في اليوم السابق.
As of 9am 14 June, there have been 6,772,602 tests, with 144,865 tests on 13 June.— Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) June 14, 2020
295,889 people have tested positive.
As of 5pm on 13 June, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 41,698 have sadly died.
يتبع..