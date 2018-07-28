بطلة مصارعة شهيرة تعود لجذورها بارتداء "الجلابية المغربية" (صور + فيديو)
ظهرت البطلة السابقة للمصارعة الحرة العالمية الترفيهية (WWE)، البريطانية ليلى إل، مرتدية الجلابية المغربية في مدينة مراكش، حيث تقضي الوقت مع عائلتها في بلدها الأم.
ونشرت ليلى، عبر صفحتها الرسمية "إنستغرام" صورا لها مع ابنة اختها وهي ترتدي الجلابية المغربية.
كما نشرت عارضة الأزياء والراقصة والمصارعة السابقة صورة أخرى طريفة وهي تتعارك مع اختها معلقة عليها: "لا يمكننا حتى أن نلتقط صورة معا في سلام، رباب هي من بدأت، أقسم أنني كنت مؤدبة، إنه حب الأخوات".
وتحمل ليلى الجنسية البريطانية إلا أن جذورها مغربية ولا تزال عائلتها تعيش هناك، ما يجعلها تقوم بزيارتهم أحيانا، وهي الأوقات التي تصفها دائما بـ "العودة للجذور".
Today I close the door on the past. Open the door to the Future Take a deep breath and step on through to the next Chapter of My Life !!! Thank You to all My Loyal Fans ....I was privileged to have such an Amazing career of 9 years like I said when I won the #divasearch "I won't let You down" and I hope I kept My promise to You All!! Love to All the @wwe Crew You Guys are All Amazing .... Love You like Family!! I could go on and on .....so if I missed anyone I apologize .....I love You All and Will Miss You All!!! Do Me this one Favor Just stay Forever #Flawless " "Layla has left the building !!! 💕💕💕
The reason I have this look on my face is that it brought back haunting memories from school (I know every1 can relate) Art teacher Would have us stand up for the class in front of the projection machine and the kids would have to draw our profile pic but of course, when it was my turn the kids drew a little peanut head and then the whole screen was just a big booty. And of course, everyone shouted it out “big bum Layla” I would stand cringing wanting to cry. It stuck with me. I am looking around to see if anyone’s is making fun of my butt. It isn’t even big... I genuinely felt insecure about it. I would tuck it in ... I’m still friends with them but I can’t wait to call them out on it. Body shaming is cruel and very unnecessary. I say I love my Bum & proud of it. Have you been body shamed if so what body part? #curvy #booty🍑 #meat #igotitfrommymama #nomore #allbeautiful #tbt
