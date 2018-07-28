 
بطلة مصارعة شهيرة تعود لجذورها بارتداء "الجلابية المغربية" (صور + فيديو)  

بطلة مصارعة شهيرة تعود لجذورها بارتداء
WWE/youtube
ظهرت البطلة السابقة للمصارعة الحرة العالمية الترفيهية (WWE)، البريطانية ليلى إل، مرتدية الجلابية المغربية في مدينة مراكش، حيث تقضي الوقت مع عائلتها في بلدها الأم.

ونشرت ليلى، عبر صفحتها الرسمية "إنستغرام" صورا لها مع ابنة اختها وهي ترتدي الجلابية المغربية.

كما نشرت عارضة الأزياء والراقصة والمصارعة السابقة صورة أخرى طريفة وهي تتعارك مع اختها معلقة عليها: "لا يمكننا حتى أن نلتقط صورة معا في سلام، رباب هي من بدأت، أقسم أنني كنت مؤدبة، إنه حب الأخوات".

 

وتحمل ليلى الجنسية البريطانية إلا أن جذورها مغربية ولا تزال عائلتها تعيش هناك، ما يجعلها تقوم بزيارتهم أحيانا، وهي الأوقات التي تصفها دائما بـ "العودة للجذور".

Quality time with my aunty. #morocco #love #family #happy #roots

A post shared by Layla El (@laylayel) on

The reason I have this look on my face is that it brought back haunting memories from school (I know every1 can relate) Art teacher Would have us stand up for the class in front of the projection machine and the kids would have to draw our profile pic but of course, when it was my turn the kids drew a little peanut head and then the whole screen was just a big booty. And of course, everyone shouted it out “big bum Layla” I would stand cringing wanting to cry. It stuck with me. I am looking around to see if anyone’s is making fun of my butt. It isn’t even big... I genuinely felt insecure about it. I would tuck it in ... I’m still friends with them but I can’t wait to call them out on it. Body shaming is cruel and very unnecessary. I say I love my Bum & proud of it. Have you been body shamed if so what body part? #curvy #booty🍑 #meat #igotitfrommymama #nomore #allbeautiful #tbt

A post shared by Layla El (@laylayel) on

المصدر: وكالات 

