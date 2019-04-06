لقطات نادرة لـ "ابتلاع القمر" لكوكب زحل

View this post on Instagram

It may not be pretty, but the purist in me is happy with this version of the recent #Saturn #occultation with the #moon. . This is a single infrared stack with the midtones boosted to make sure the planet is visible just before it slips out of view. . They are lightly edited, mostly just for sharpening, and nothing special was done to the moon that wasn't done to Saturn. So, no separate processing, no compositing. . If you swipe, there is another single stacked exposure, about 20 seconds later, all you can see is the dim rings of Saturn in view behind the bright limb of the #moon. . #astrophotography #nightsky #astronomy #deepsky #deepspace #youresa #bosplanet #moon_of_the_day