لقطات نادرة لـ "ابتلاع القمر" لكوكب زحل
يشهد العام 2019، منذ بدايته، أحداثا فلكية مثيرة، من بينها مرور القمر أمام كوكب زحل، ثاني أكبر كوكب في نظامنا الشمسي.
وحصل المصور الفلكي، كوري شميتز، الذي يتخذ من جنوب إفريقيا مقرا له، على واحدة من أفضل اللقطات خلال "ابتلاع" القمر لكوكب زحل، في 31 مارس الماضي.
ولم يكن ذلك أمرا سهلا، حيث بدأ عمله قبل شروق الشمس عندما مر القمر المضاء بنسبة 40% أمام الكوكب الحلقي، وانتهى هذا الحدث بعد شروق الشمس، عندما تحولت السماء إلى اللون الأزرق منخفض التباين.
ويقول شميتز عبر حسابه الشخصي على إنستغرام: "يا له من مشهد، أنا أحب الأحداث الفلكية: فهي تضخ الدم في عروقي".
واستخدم شميتز كاميرا "ASI290mm" أحادية اللون، مزودة بعجلة تصفية آلية مثبتة على تلسكوب "Ritchey-Chrétien" بمقاس 12 بوصة، اعتمادا على تقنية "Fire Capture"، لتصوير الفيديو الخاص بزحل وهو يخرج من وراء القمر في النهار، على الرغم من صعوبة التصوير في الوقت الباكر من الصباح.
ويظهر زحل على بعد 1.5 مليار كلم، أصغر بنحو 47 مرة من القمر، واستغرق القمر ما يزيد قليلا عن دقيقة لتغطية زحل وحلقاته.
وبعد 2019، لن "يبتلع" القمر زحل مرة أخرى، حتى السادس من أبريل عام 2024، قبل يومين فقط من الكسوف الكلي المقبل للشمس الذي ستشهده أمريكا الشمالية.
المصدر: ساينس ألرت