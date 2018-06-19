قريب ملكة بريطانيا يتزوج من رجل
ستشهد العائلة المالكة في بريطانيا، لأول مرة في تاريخها، عقد قران بين شخصين من نفس الجنس.
وذكرت صحيفة "ديلي ميل"، أن اللورد إيفار مونتباتن، الذي تربطه قرابة عمومة بالملكة البريطانية إليزابيث الثانية، ، سيعقد قرانه على المدعو جيمس كويل.
وقبل عامين قام إبن عم الملكة، مونتباتن، البالغ من العمر 55 عاما ، بالإفصاح عن ميوله المثلية واعترف بممارسة اللواط.
وسيكون هذا الزواج الثاني للورد المذكور، فلقد عاش مع زوجته الأولى، بيني مونتباتن، لمدة 16 عاما، وولدت لديهما ثلاث بنات، ولم ينفصل الزوجان إلا في عام 2011.
واللورد إيفار مونتباتن، هو حفيد الأميرة ناديجدا ميخالوفنا دي توربي، التي كانت من أحفاد الإمبراطور الروسي نيقولا الأول، من خلال والدها. أما عبر والدتها، فكانت ترتبط بعلاقة قرابة مع الشاعر الروسي العظيم، ألكسندر بوشكين.
Royal family's first gay wedding: Queen Elizabeth’s cousin to tie the knot . Lord Ivar Mountbatten, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth (whose husband Prince Philip's last name is Mountbatten) is set to marry his partner James Coyle in what will be the first gay wedding in British royal family history. According to E! News, Lord Ivar became the first openly gay extended member of the royal family when he came out in 2016 and revealed his relationship with James. In an interview with Daily Mail, Lord Ivar opens up about struggling with his sexuality during his 16-year marriage to ex-wife, Penny, who he shares three children with. Following their divorce 8 years ago, the former couple are still friends with Penny even scheduled to give her ex-husband away when he marries James in the private chapel on his magnificent country estate in Devon. - “It makes me feel quite emotional. I'm really very touched,” Penny said of the honour. And, of course, the couple have the blessing of his entire family including lifelong friend, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex - aka Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son - and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex. - “Sophie and Edward know of our plans and are really excited for us,” says Lord Ivar, adding that sadly the royal couple will not be able to attend the wedding due to prior engagements.” - The couple will tie the knot in a small, private ceremony in front of 120 family members and close friends. #royalfamily #queenelizabeth #jamescoyle #gaywedding #lordivarmountbatten
وسيقام حفل الزفاف في كنيسة خاصة، في عزبة اللورد، في الصيف الحالي. وذكرت الصحيفة، أن الأمير إدوارد، أقرب أقرباء اللورد، لن يحضر وزوجته حفل الزفاف المذكور.
وسترافق بيني مونتباتن، زوجها السابق خلال حفل زواجه المثلي الجديد. ويقال، إنها كانت على علم بميول قرينها السابق الجنسية، وقدمت له كل الدعم خلال السنوات السابقة.
المصدر: news.mail.ru
ادوارد سافين