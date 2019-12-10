"كيري تيلور" تفشل في بيع فستان الأميرة ديانا
فشلت دار مزادات "كيري تيلور" في بيع فستان مخملي باللون الأزرق الداكن، كانت الأميرة الراحلة ديانا ترتديه عندما رقصت مع الممثل جون ترافولتا خلال حفل عشاء بالبيت الأبيض عام 1985.
والفستان يعري الأكتاف وضيق ويتسع عند الركبتين، ومن تصميم فيكتور إدلستاين، أحد أشهر مصممي فساتين الأميرة ديانا الراحلة سنة 1997.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
One moment in time: the clock strikes midnight on the 9th November, 1985, and a handsome John Travolta nervously taps on the shoulder of a 24-year old Princess Diana, and asks her to dance⠀ .⠀ Princess Diana is wearing the midnight-blue velvet evening gown by Victor Edelstein which which be starring in our upcoming 9th December auction and is estimated at £250,000-350,000⠀ .⠀ The two unlikely dancing partners were in attendance at The White House State Dinner, hosted by President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy. Princess Diana accompanied her husband, Prince Charles, where they met the leading politicians and business leaders of the day, mixed with a sprinkling of Hollywood movie stars and entertainers. Unusually, Mr Travolta had not been invited with a companion but he soon understood the reason why. Afterwards, in an interview with chat show host Andrew Denton, he described how Nancy Reagan quietly took him aside and whispered that Princess Diana had only one wish on this American trip - and that it was to dance with him!⠀ .⠀ Travolta recalled: 'She turned around and she did that look that she did so, so beautifully and I asked if she would care to dance and she said she'd love to and we danced for twenty minutes to a medley of Grease and Saturday Night Fever...I was on cloud nine. She has great rhythm... ''Maybe some day we'll get to do this in a less-watched situation'', I said near the end. ''That would be great'', she replied.' Then, as everybody applauded, he thanked her. He described the experience as being 'like a fairy tale'⠀ .⠀ (Lot 237, estimate £250,000-350,000. Auction Monday 9th December)⠀ .⠀ #princessdiana #fashionmoment #johntravolta #whitehousestatedinner #theroyalfamily #victoredelstein #cinderella #vintagecouture⠀
وعرض الفستان للبيع في دار المزادات في لندن ضمن عرض بعنوان "شغف الموضة" وتراوحت تقديرات سعره بين 250 و300 ألف جنيه استرليني، لكنه أخفق في نيل السعر الذي طلبه عارضوه.
وقبل عرض الفستان، قالت كيري تيلور صاحبة المزاد: "هناك اهتمام كبير في بريطانيا وأمريكا بالطبع لأن هذا هو فستان ديانا الذي لا ينسى في أمريكا".
وأضافت، أن "الفستان اشتراه في عام 2013 رجل رومانسي كان يريد إسعاد زوجته مقابل 200 ألف جنيه استرليني".
وتابعت: "ظل الفستان حبيس الخزانة أغلب الوقت منذ ذلك الحين وهما الآن كزوجين يريدان أن يعود الفستان مرة أخرى إلى الساحة".
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
We have not one, but three dresses from the wardrobe of Princess Diana included in our 9th December auction, and all are dark blue! . The Princess appears to have favored midnight-blue velvet for evening attire- perhaps, as Prince Charles had once remarked, because the fabric was 'perfect to wear with jewels'? . Pictured: Princess Diana attends a choral concert at the Royal Academy of Music, January 1986, wearing a bespoke Katherine Cusack evening gown. The designer confirms that this dress was a one-off made for the Princess of Wales. Harvey Nicholls had made a display of her collection of entirely black velvet dresses along the stairway of the shop in the Autumn of 1986, which the Princess saw and liked. She placed an order for this dress, stipulating it had to be in midnight blue (the only example to be made in this colour), via her friend and Vogue editor Anna Harvey, who requested it be made in a UK size 12. Princess Diana accessorized the gown with a diamond and sapphire choker and earrings, reportedly a 'wedding gift from Saudi Arabia' . (Lot 238, estimate £20,000-30,000) . #passionforfashion #princessdiana #bluevelvet #vintagecouture #theroyalfamily #fashionhistory
وبيع ثوبان آخران لديانا كانا معروضين في المزاد ذاته، أحدهما مقابل 48 ألف جنيه إسترليني رغم أن تقديرات سعره تراوحت بين 20 و30 ألفا، والثاني مقابل 28 ألف جنيه.
المصدر: رويترز