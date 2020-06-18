 
روسيا تبدأ اختبار لقاح ضد فيروس كورونا على متطوعين

قتلى وجرحى بانفجار في مقديشو

Reuters
مقديشو- صورة أرشيفية
أفادت وسائل إعلام صومالية، بمقتل 3 أشخاص على الأقل وجرح آخرين اليوم الخميس، جراء انفجار لغم أرضي في منطقة هودان بالعاصمة مقديشو.

وذكر موقع "Somaliguardian"، أن الانفجار وقع بالقرب من القصر الرئاسي في منطقة هودان، مرجحا أن يكون ناجما عن لغم أرضي.

المصدر: وكالات

