قتلى وجرحى بانفجار في مقديشو
أفادت وسائل إعلام صومالية، بمقتل 3 أشخاص على الأقل وجرح آخرين اليوم الخميس، جراء انفجار لغم أرضي في منطقة هودان بالعاصمة مقديشو.
وذكر موقع "Somaliguardian"، أن الانفجار وقع بالقرب من القصر الرئاسي في منطقة هودان، مرجحا أن يكون ناجما عن لغم أرضي.
BREAKING: Loud explosion heard in Mogadishu that has occurred near the Presidential Palace of #Somalia’s former president Abdikasim Salat Hassan in Hodan district. The target of the explosion thought to be caused by a land mine is so far unknown; casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/rfdOAMiWNf— Somaliguardian (@SomaliGuardian) June 18, 2020
BREAKING: At least 3 people killed after a bomb explosion hit a rickshow in #Hodan district of #Mogadishu, a witness told Shabelle Media. #Somaliapic.twitter.com/DNaCefBHkC— Shabelle Media Network (@ShabelleMedia) June 18, 2020
المصدر: وكالات